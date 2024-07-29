News & Insights

Monday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: GM, UPS

July 29, 2024 — 10:55 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, General Motors' CFO, Paul A. Jacobson, made a $1.10M purchase of GM, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $44.11 each. General Motors is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jacobson in the past year.

And at United Parcel Service, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director William R. Johnson who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $128.61 each, for a trade totaling $643,034. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months. United Parcel Service is trading off about 0.6% on the day Monday.

