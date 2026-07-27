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Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: MKC, PEBO

July 27, 2026 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At McCormick, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael Aaron Conway purchased 1,100 shares of MKC, for a cost of $50.21 each, for a total investment of $55,227. Conway was up about 2.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MKC trading as high as $51.46 at last check today. McCormick is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Conway in the past year.

And also on Thursday, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased $39,810 worth of Peoples Bancorp, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $39.81 each. Before this latest buy, Smith purchased PEBO at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $71,414 at an average of $32.46 per share. Peoples Bancorp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Smith is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $40.84.

Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: MKC, PEBOVIDEO: Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: MKC, PEBO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MKC
PEBO

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