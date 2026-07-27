As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At McCormick, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael Aaron Conway purchased 1,100 shares of MKC, for a cost of $50.21 each, for a total investment of $55,227. Conway was up about 2.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MKC trading as high as $51.46 at last check today. McCormick is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Conway in the past year.

And also on Thursday, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased $39,810 worth of Peoples Bancorp, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $39.81 each. Before this latest buy, Smith purchased PEBO at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $71,414 at an average of $32.46 per share. Peoples Bancorp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Smith is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $40.84.

VIDEO: Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: MKC, PEBO

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