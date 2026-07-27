Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Five Star Bancorp's Director, Robert Truxtun Perry-smith, made a $1.38M buy of FSBC, purchasing 31,363 shares at a cost of $44.00 each. Perry-smith was up about 9.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FSBC trading as high as $47.99 in trading on Monday. Five Star Bancorp is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, CFO John L. Schwietz bought $101,118 worth of Valmont Industries, buying 208 shares at a cost of $486.14 a piece. Valmont Industries is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. Schwietz was up about 3.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VMI trading as high as $502.32 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: FSBC, VMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.