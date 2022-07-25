Markets
RKT

Monday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RKT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Rocket Companies' Director, Matthew Rizik, made a $42,328 buy of RKT, purchasing 4,400 shares at a cost of $9.62 each. Rocket Companies is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Rizik purchased RKT at 12 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $603,173 at an average of $7.83 per share.

Monday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RKT
VIDEO: Monday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RKT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular