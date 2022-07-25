Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Rocket Companies' Director, Matthew Rizik, made a $42,328 buy of RKT, purchasing 4,400 shares at a cost of $9.62 each. Rocket Companies is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Rizik purchased RKT at 12 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $603,173 at an average of $7.83 per share.

VIDEO: Monday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RKT

