Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, HighPeak Energy's Chief Operating Officer, Rodney L. Woodard, made a $1.37M purchase of HPK, buying 130,000 shares at a cost of $10.50 a piece. Woodard was up about 40.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HPK trading as high as $14.74 at last check today. HighPeak Energy is trading up about 12.4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Woodard in the past twelve months.

And at BancFirst, there was insider buying on Monday, by Executive Vice President Darryl Schmidt who purchased 113 shares at a cost of $100.67 each, for a total investment of $11,376. Before this latest buy, Schmidt purchased BANF at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $76,705 at an average of $83.55 per share. BancFirst is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: HPK, BANF

