As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Cosmos Health's Chief Executive Officer, Grigorios Siokas, made a $449,998 purchase of COSM, buying 181,451 shares at a cost of $2.48 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab COSM even cheaper than Siokas did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.79 in trading on Monday -- that's 27.8% below Siokas's purchase price. Cosmos Health is trading down about 0.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Siokas bought COSM on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.38M at an average of $12.23 per share.

VIDEO: Monday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: COSM

