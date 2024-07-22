Monday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: CTBI, KBDC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Community Trust Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Executive Vice President Andy D. Waters purchased 10,000 shares of CTBI, for a cost of $32.27 each, for a total investment of $322,700. So far Waters is in the green, up about 54.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $50.00. Community Trust Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Waters in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Mariel A. Joliet bought $209,847 worth of Kayne Anderson BDC, buying 13,000 shares at a cost of $16.14 a piece. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

