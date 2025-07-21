Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Elevance Health's CEO, Gail Boudreaux, made a $2.44M purchase of ELV, buying 8,500 shares at a cost of $286.94 each. Investors are able to buy ELV even cheaper than Boudreaux did, with the stock trading as low as $274.40 at last check today -- that's 4.4% below Boudreaux's purchase price. Elevance Health is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday.

And at BRCC, there was insider buying on Friday, by Kathryn P. Dickson who bought 16,000 shares at a cost of $1.25 each, for a trade totaling $20,000. BRCC is trading up about 7% on the day Monday. Dickson was up about 42.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BRCC trading as high as $1.78 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: ELV, BRCC

