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Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: NVA, KROS

July 20, 2026 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nova Minerals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Christopher Gerteisen bought 2,007 shares of NVA, at a cost of $6.90 each, for a total investment of $13,848. Bargain hunters are able to bag NVA at a price even lower than Gerteisen did, with shares changing hands as low as $4.08 in trading on Monday which is 40.9% under Gerteisen's purchase price. Nova Minerals is trading down about 5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gerteisen in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased $10,610 worth of Keros Therapeutics, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $10.61 each. Before this latest buy, Bienaime purchased KROS at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $32,470 at an average of $10.82 per share. Keros Therapeutics is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday.

Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: NVA, KROSVIDEO: Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: NVA, KROS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NVA
KROS

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