Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nova Minerals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Christopher Gerteisen bought 2,007 shares of NVA, at a cost of $6.90 each, for a total investment of $13,848. Bargain hunters are able to bag NVA at a price even lower than Gerteisen did, with shares changing hands as low as $4.08 in trading on Monday which is 40.9% under Gerteisen's purchase price. Nova Minerals is trading down about 5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gerteisen in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased $10,610 worth of Keros Therapeutics, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $10.61 each. Before this latest buy, Bienaime purchased KROS at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $32,470 at an average of $10.82 per share. Keros Therapeutics is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: NVA, KROS

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