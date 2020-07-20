Markets
DMS

Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Digital Media Solutions (DMS), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Lyndon Lea purchased 2,000,000 shares of DMS, at a cost of $9.36 each, for a total investment of $18.72M. Lea was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DMS trading as high as $9.63 at last check today. Digital Media Solutions is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lea in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Jack Sheidler purchased $20,000 worth of German American Bancorp, purchasing 665 shares at a cost of $30.07 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sheidler purchased GABC on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $23,029 at an average of $33.52 per share. German American Bancorp is trading off about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can pick up GABC at a price even lower than Sheidler did, with shares trading as low as $29.12 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.2% below Sheidler's purchase price.

Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC
VIDEO: Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DMS GABC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular