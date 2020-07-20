Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Digital Media Solutions (DMS), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Lyndon Lea purchased 2,000,000 shares of DMS, at a cost of $9.36 each, for a total investment of $18.72M. Lea was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DMS trading as high as $9.63 at last check today. Digital Media Solutions is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lea in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Jack Sheidler purchased $20,000 worth of German American Bancorp, purchasing 665 shares at a cost of $30.07 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sheidler purchased GABC on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $23,029 at an average of $33.52 per share. German American Bancorp is trading off about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can pick up GABC at a price even lower than Sheidler did, with shares trading as low as $29.12 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.2% below Sheidler's purchase price.

