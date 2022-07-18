Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Gossamer Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of GOSS, for a cost of $7.21 each, for a total investment of $999,998. Hasnain was up about 70.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GOSS trading as high as $12.30 in trading on Monday. Gossamer Bio is trading up about 5.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hasnain in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director David S. Taylor purchased $293,100 worth of Delta Air Lines, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.31 each. Before this latest buy, Taylor bought DAL at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $740,529 at an average of $37.03 per share. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 4.7% on the day Monday. Taylor was up about 9.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DAL trading as high as $31.99 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: GOSS, DAL

