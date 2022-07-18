As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Apollo Tactical Income Fund's Director, Barry J. Cohen, made a $97,068 purchase of AIF, buying 7,882 shares at a cost of $12.32 a piece. Cohen was up about 0.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AIF trading as high as $12.43 at last check today. Apollo Tactical Income Fund is trading trading flat on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cohen in the past year.

And at Fastenal, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER Sheryl Ann Lisowski who purchased 1,058 shares at a cost of $46.63 each, for a total investment of $49,330. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lisowski in the past twelve months. Fastenal Co. is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. So far Lisowski is in the green, up about 4.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $48.73.

VIDEO: Monday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: AIF, FAST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.