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Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: NTSK, GLOO

July 13, 2026 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Netskope, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, William J.G. Griffith purchased 610,291 shares of NTSK, for a cost of $11.82 each, for a total investment of $7.22M. So far Griffith is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.90. Netskope is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Griffith made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $38M shares at a cost of $19.00 a piece.

And on Friday, Todd Green purchased $2M worth of Gloo Holdings, purchasing 615,384 shares at a cost of $3.25 each. Before this latest buy, Green made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2M shares at a cost of $8.00 each. Gloo Holdings is trading up about 3.7% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to bag GLOO even cheaper than Green did, with the stock trading as low as $3.01 in trading on Monday which is 7.4% under Green's purchase price.

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: NTSK, GLOOVIDEO: Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: NTSK, GLOO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NTSK
GLOO

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