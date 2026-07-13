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Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: CMC, GCO

July 13, 2026 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Commercial Metals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 8,230 shares of CMC, at a cost of $61.30 each, for a total investment of $504,499. Matt was up about 4.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CMC trading as high as $63.97 at last check today. Commercial Metals is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Gregory A. Sandfort purchased $99,980 worth of Genesco, purchasing 2,958 shares at a cost of $33.80 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sandfort in the past twelve months. Genesco is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Sandfort was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GCO trading as high as $35.52 in trading on Monday.

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: CMC, GCOVIDEO: Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: CMC, GCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CMC
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