KIRK

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Kirkland's Director, Steven J. Collins, made a $105,600 purchase of KIRK, buying 36,000 shares at a cost of $2.93 each. Kirkland's is trading down about 5.5% on the day Monday.

And at Axovant Gene Therapies, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Atul Pande who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $2.73 each, for a trade totaling $27,290. Before this latest buy, Pande made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $17,844 shares for a cost of $1.78 each. Axovant Gene Therapies is trading up about 9.7% on the day Monday. Pande was up about 17.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXGT trading as high as $3.20 at last check today.

