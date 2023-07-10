News & Insights

Monday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: DOMO

July 10, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Domo, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of DOMO, for a cost of $13.54 each, for a total investment of $357,580. Daniel III was up about 5.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DOMO trading as high as $14.30 at last check today. Domo is trading up about 6.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Daniel III made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $684,808 shares at a cost of $14.42 each.

