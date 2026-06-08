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Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: AADX, ALDX

June 08, 2026 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Applied Aerospace & Defense, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey L. McRae bought 25,000 shares of AADX, at a cost of $20.00 each, for a total investment of $500,000. Investors can grab AADX at a price even lower than McRae did, with shares trading as low as $17.25 at last check today which is 13.8% below McRae's purchase price. Applied Aerospace & Defense is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by McRae in the past year.

And on Wednesday, CEO Todd C. Brady bought $418,450 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, buying 250,000 shares at a cost of $1.67 a piece. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading up about 11% on the day Monday. Brady was up about 17.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALDX trading as high as $1.96 in trading on Monday.

Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: AADX, ALDXVIDEO: Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: AADX, ALDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AADX
ALDX

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