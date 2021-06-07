Markets
Monday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: VPG, DXC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vishay Precision Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of VPG, at a cost of $34.16 each, for a total investment of $341,600. So far Cummins is in the green, up about 5.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.96. Vishay Precision Group is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Cummins in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought $99,994 worth of DXC Technology, buying 2,517 shares at a cost of $39.73 each. Before this latest buy, Fernandez bought DXC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $349,488 at an average of $25.22 per share. DXC Technology is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Fernandez was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DXC trading as high as $40.72 at last check today.

