Monday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: BKI, FEYE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Black Knight's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony M. Jabbour, made a $997,603 purchase of BKI, buying 13,900 shares at a cost of $71.77 a piece. So far Jabbour is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $73.06. Black Knight Inc is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, COO John P. Watters purchased $468,628 worth of FireEye, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $18.75 a piece. FireEye is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday. So far Watters is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.36.

