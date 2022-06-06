Markets
Monday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: CABO, NEE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cable One's Director, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner, made a $6.46M purchase of CABO, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $1291.17 each. Gayner was up about 1.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CABO trading as high as $1305.60 at last check today. Cable One is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Gayner made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $62,898 shares at a cost of $1257.97 each.

And at NextEra Energy, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Eric E. Silagy who purchased 13,128 shares for a cost of $76.45 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. NextEra Energy is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday. So far Silagy is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $81.49.

