Monday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: SNOW, TTEC

June 05, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Snowflake's Director, Mark D. McLaughlin, made a $299,918 purchase of SNOW, buying 1,831 shares at a cost of $163.80 each. So far McLaughlin is in the green, up about 11.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $183.00. Snowflake is trading up about 4.4% on the day Monday.

And at TTEC Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Marc Holtzman who purchased 9,435 shares for a cost of $31.41 each, for a total investment of $296,310. This purchase marks the first one filed by Holtzman in the past year. TTEC Holdings is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Holtzman is in the green, up about 10.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
