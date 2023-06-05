Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Snowflake's Director, Mark D. McLaughlin, made a $299,918 purchase of SNOW, buying 1,831 shares at a cost of $163.80 each. So far McLaughlin is in the green, up about 11.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $183.00. Snowflake is trading up about 4.4% on the day Monday.

And at TTEC Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Marc Holtzman who purchased 9,435 shares for a cost of $31.41 each, for a total investment of $296,310. This purchase marks the first one filed by Holtzman in the past year. TTEC Holdings is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Holtzman is in the green, up about 10.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.60.

VIDEO: Monday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: SNOW, TTEC

