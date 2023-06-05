News & Insights

Markets
L

Monday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: L, IART

June 05, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Loews, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy Benjamin J. Tisch bought 330,000 shares of L, at a cost of $56.91 each, for a total investment of $18.78M. Tisch was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with L trading as high as $58.59 at last check today. Loews is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

And at Integra LifeSciences Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jan De Witte who bought 7,792 shares at a cost of $38.50 each, for a trade totaling $299,986. Integra LifeSciences Holdings is trading up about 3.6% on the day Monday. So far De Witte is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $40.63.

Monday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: L, IART
VIDEO: Monday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: L, IART

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

L
IART

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.