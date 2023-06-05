Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Loews, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy Benjamin J. Tisch bought 330,000 shares of L, at a cost of $56.91 each, for a total investment of $18.78M. Tisch was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with L trading as high as $58.59 at last check today. Loews is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

And at Integra LifeSciences Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jan De Witte who bought 7,792 shares at a cost of $38.50 each, for a trade totaling $299,986. Integra LifeSciences Holdings is trading up about 3.6% on the day Monday. So far De Witte is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $40.63.

VIDEO: Monday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: L, IART

