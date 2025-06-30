Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, PVH's Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Larsson, made a $1.00M purchase of PVH, buying 15,645 shares at a cost of $63.92 each. So far Larsson is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $69.00. PVH is trading up about 4.7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Larsson in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Director Robert W. Eddy bought $501,053 worth of Dick's Sporting Goods, buying 2,637 shares at a cost of $190.01 each. Dick's Sporting Goods is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday. So far Eddy is in the green, up about 7.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $203.90.

VIDEO: Monday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: PVH, DKS

