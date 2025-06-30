Markets
Monday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: KYN, NXRT

June 30, 2025 — 02:37 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of KYN, at a cost of $12.59 each, for a total investment of $314,845. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Baker bought KYN on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $782,650 at an average of $12.04 per share.

And on Wednesday, See Remarks Paul Richards bought $164,600 worth of NexPoint Residential Trust, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $32.92 each. Before this latest buy, Richards made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $193,275 shares for a cost of $33.24 a piece. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
