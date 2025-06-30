As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of KYN, at a cost of $12.59 each, for a total investment of $314,845. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Baker bought KYN on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $782,650 at an average of $12.04 per share.

And on Wednesday, See Remarks Paul Richards bought $164,600 worth of NexPoint Residential Trust, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $32.92 each. Before this latest buy, Richards made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $193,275 shares for a cost of $33.24 a piece. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: KYN, NXRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.