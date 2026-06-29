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Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: TYG, MDV

June 29, 2026 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund's Director, Conrad S. Ciccotello, made a $173,480 purchase of TYG, buying 4,107 shares at a cost of $42.24 a piece. Ciccotello was up about 1.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TYG trading as high as $42.85 at last check today. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund is trading off about 0.6% on the day Monday.

And at Modiv Industrial, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO and President Aaron Scott Halfacre who bought 5,766 shares for a cost of $17.49 each, for a total investment of $100,859. This purchase marks the first one filed by Halfacre in the past twelve months. Modiv Industrial is trading down about 1.6% on the day Monday.

Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: TYG, MDVVIDEO: Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: TYG, MDV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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TYG
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