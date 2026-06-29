As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adobe's Director, David A. Ricks, made a $1.95M purchase of ADBE, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $194.51 each. Ricks was up about 7.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ADBE trading as high as $209.13 in trading on Monday. Adobe is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Fred A. Middleton purchased $199,999 worth of CalciMedica, purchasing 248,972 shares at a cost of $0.80 each. CalciMedica is trading up about 4% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: ADBE, CALC

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