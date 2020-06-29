Markets
BSIG

Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Brightsphere Investment Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, John Paulson purchased 647,263 shares of BSIG, for a cost of $9.79 each, for a total investment of $6.34M. Paulson was up about 26.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BSIG trading as high as $12.39 at last check today. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading up about 4.1% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, Director David M. Mott bought $994,165 worth of Epizyme, buying 62,019 shares at a cost of $16.03 a piece. Epizyme is trading up about 10.3% on the day Monday.

Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM
VIDEO: Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSIG EPZM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular