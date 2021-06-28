Monday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: SENEA, DCTH

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Seneca Foods, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,036 shares of SENEA, for a cost of $50.09 each, for a total investment of $101,982. Seneca Foods is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Wolcott purchased SENEA at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $69,281 at an average of $48.93 per share.

And at Delcath Systems, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Steven A. J. Salamon who purchased 4,500 shares at a cost of $10.90 each, for a trade totaling $49,050. Before this latest buy, Salamon bought DCTH at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $53,300 at an average of $11.84 per share. Delcath Systems Inc is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. Salamon was up about 10.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DCTH trading as high as $12.05 in trading on Monday.

