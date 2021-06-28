Markets
Monday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, HIBB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Global Water Resources' Director, Andrew M. Cohn, made a $177,907 buy of GWRS, purchasing 10,848 shares at a cost of $16.40 a piece. So far Cohn is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.94. Global Water Resources is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Cohn purchased GWRS on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $106,370 at an average of $16.16 per share.

And on Monday, SVP Operations Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought $101,250 worth of Hibbett, buying 1,250 shares at a cost of $81.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Knighten in the past year. Hibbett is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

