Monday 6/27 Insider Buying Report: EPD, OII

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Enterprise Products Partners' Director, Carin Marcy Barth, made a $450,304 buy of EPD, purchasing 19,050 shares at a cost of $23.64 each. So far Barth is in the green, up about 3.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.52. Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Barth made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $108,000 shares for a cost of $21.60 each.

And on Thursday, Director Steven A. Webster purchased $218,052 worth of Oceaneering International, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $8.72 a piece. Oceaneering International is trading up about 4.3% on the day Monday. So far Webster is in the green, up about 20.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.48.

