VST

Monday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: VST, ENV

June 26, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vistra, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of VST, for a cost of $24.84 each, for a total investment of $248,400. So far Lagacy is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.07. Vistra is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Lagacy in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Director Barbara Turner purchased $108,780 worth of Envestnet, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $54.39 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Turner in the past twelve months. Envestnet is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Turner was up about 2.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ENV trading as high as $55.92 in trading on Monday.

