Monday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: REYN, FRHC

June 23, 2025 — 04:34 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Reynolds Consumer Products' Director, Rolf Stangl, made a $95,580 buy of REYN, purchasing 4,500 shares at a cost of $21.24 a piece. So far Stangl is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.67. Reynolds Consumer Products is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Stangl purchased REYN at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $659,521 at an average of $24.99 per share.

And also on Friday, President Askar Tashtitov bought $84,450 worth of Freedom Holding, buying 600 shares at a cost of $140.75 each. Freedom Holding is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

