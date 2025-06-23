Monday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLTR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Immuneering's Director, Peter Feinberg, made a $63,188 purchase of IMRX, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $2.53 each. Immuneering is trading down about 7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Feinberg in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Accounting Officer Aditya Maheshwari bought $59,899 worth of Dollar Tree, buying 610 shares at a cost of $98.19 a piece. Dollar Tree is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday.

