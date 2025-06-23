Markets
IMRX

Monday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: IMRX, DLTR

June 23, 2025 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Immuneering's Director, Peter Feinberg, made a $63,188 purchase of IMRX, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $2.53 each. Immuneering is trading down about 7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Feinberg in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Accounting Officer Aditya Maheshwari bought $59,899 worth of Dollar Tree, buying 610 shares at a cost of $98.19 a piece. Dollar Tree is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday.

Also see:




The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMRX
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.