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Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, WHF

June 22, 2026 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pershing Square USA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Bruce Herring bought 5,000 shares of PSUS, for a cost of $40.25 each, for a total investment of $201,250. Investors can buy PSUS at a price even lower than Herring did, with the stock trading as low as $39.30 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.4% under Herring's purchase price. Pershing Square USA is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Herring made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $434,140 shares for a cost of $43.41 each.

And on Thursday, Director John Bolduc purchased $99,816 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, purchasing 15,380 shares at a cost of $6.49 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bolduc purchased WHF on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $997,547 at an average of $6.96 per share. WhiteHorse Finance is trading up about 3% on the day Monday.

Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, WHFVIDEO: Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, WHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PSUS
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