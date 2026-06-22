Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pershing Square USA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Bruce Herring bought 5,000 shares of PSUS, for a cost of $40.25 each, for a total investment of $201,250. Investors can buy PSUS at a price even lower than Herring did, with the stock trading as low as $39.30 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.4% under Herring's purchase price. Pershing Square USA is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Herring made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $434,140 shares for a cost of $43.41 each.

And on Thursday, Director John Bolduc purchased $99,816 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, purchasing 15,380 shares at a cost of $6.49 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bolduc purchased WHF on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $997,547 at an average of $6.96 per share. WhiteHorse Finance is trading up about 3% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: PSUS, WHF

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