Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NetSTREIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President, CEO and Secretary Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of NTST, at a cost of $19.19 each, for a total investment of $95,950. Manheimer was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NTST trading as high as $19.57 in trading on Monday. NetSTREIT is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Manheimer made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,436 shares at a cost of $17.93 each.

And at ImmuCell, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Paul Francis Olivier te Boekhorst who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $9.49 each, for a total investment of $75,960. ImmuCell is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far te is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.85.

VIDEO: Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: NTST, ICCC

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