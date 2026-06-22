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Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: NTST, ICCC

June 22, 2026 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NetSTREIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President, CEO and Secretary Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of NTST, at a cost of $19.19 each, for a total investment of $95,950. Manheimer was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NTST trading as high as $19.57 in trading on Monday. NetSTREIT is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Manheimer made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,436 shares at a cost of $17.93 each.

And at ImmuCell, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Paul Francis Olivier te Boekhorst who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $9.49 each, for a total investment of $75,960. ImmuCell is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far te is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.85.

Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: NTST, ICCCVIDEO: Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: NTST, ICCC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NTST
ICCC

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