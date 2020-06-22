Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: EPD, SSB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enterprise Products Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of EPD, at a cost of $19.70 each, for a total investment of $197,000. Investors are able to pick up EPD even cheaper than Bacon did, with the stock changing hands as low as $18.91 in trading on Monday -- that's 4.0% below Bacon's purchase price. Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bacon in the past twelve months.

And at South State, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by David G. Salyers who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $51.59 each, for a total investment of $103,170. South State is trading down about 2.2% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to buy SSB at a price even lower than Salyers did, with the stock changing hands as low as $48.88 in trading on Monday which is 5.2% below Salyers's purchase price.

