Monday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: CATM, ARVN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cardtronics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Rahul Gupta purchased 3,500 shares of CATM, for a cost of $24.77 each, for a total investment of $86,705. Bargain hunters can pick up CATM at a price even lower than Gupta did, with the stock changing hands as low as $23.43 at last check today which is 5.4% below Gupta's purchase price. Cardtronics is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Gupta made one other purchase in the past year, buying $47,150 shares for a cost of $18.86 a piece.

And at Arvinas, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Timothy M. Shannon who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $30.26 each, for a total investment of $60,520. Before this latest buy, Shannon purchased ARVN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $196,900 at an average of $35.80 per share. Arvinas is trading up about 6.6% on the day Monday.

