Monday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MATX, MAGN

June 02, 2025 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Matson's Director, Bradley D. Tilden, made a $307,564 purchase of MATX, buying 2,752 shares at a cost of $111.76 each. Matson is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Tilden made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $300,435 shares at a cost of $113.41 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director Bruce Brown purchased $199,983 worth of Magnera, purchasing 16,940 shares at a cost of $11.81 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past year. Magnera is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. So far Brown is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.67.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

MATX
MAGN

