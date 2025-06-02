Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Matson's Director, Bradley D. Tilden, made a $307,564 purchase of MATX, buying 2,752 shares at a cost of $111.76 each. Matson is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Tilden made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $300,435 shares at a cost of $113.41 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director Bruce Brown purchased $199,983 worth of Magnera, purchasing 16,940 shares at a cost of $11.81 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past year. Magnera is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. So far Brown is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.67.

VIDEO: Monday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MATX, MAGN

