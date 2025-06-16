Monday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: TTI, FFIN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TETRA Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, VP-Treasurer Kurt Hallead purchased 72,633 shares of TTI, at a cost of $3.39 each, for a total investment of $246,226. So far Hallead is in the green, up about 6.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.60. TETRA Technologies is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday.

And at First Financial Bankshares, there was insider buying on Friday, by Michael B. Denny who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $36.02 each, for a total investment of $180,100. Before this latest buy, Denny made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $18,381 shares for a cost of $33.42 a piece. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

