Monday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: CABO, EG

June 16, 2025 — 10:40 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Cable One's Director, Wallace R. Weitz, made a $927,713 buy of CABO, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $132.53 each. Cable One is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Weitz made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $982,020 shares at a cost of $245.50 each.

And at Everest Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO James Allan Williamson who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $337.97 each, for a trade totaling $337,970. This purchase marks the first one filed by Williamson in the past year. Everest Group is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

