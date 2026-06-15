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Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: AUR, PICS

June 15, 2026 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aurora Innovation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David M. Wehner purchased 82,500 shares of AUR, for a cost of $6.04 each, for a total investment of $498,300. Wehner was up about 7.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AUR trading as high as $6.48 in trading on Monday. Aurora Innovation is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, IR, Strategy and M&A Officer Cazotto Andre Augusto purchased $465,795 worth of Pics, purchasing 49,500 shares at a cost of $9.41 each. Before this latest buy, Augusto purchased PICS at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $93,248 at an average of $11.37 per share. Pics is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. Augusto was up about 23.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PICS trading as high as $11.63 at last check today.

Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: AUR, PICSVIDEO: Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: AUR, PICS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AUR
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