As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aurora Innovation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David M. Wehner purchased 82,500 shares of AUR, for a cost of $6.04 each, for a total investment of $498,300. Wehner was up about 7.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AUR trading as high as $6.48 in trading on Monday. Aurora Innovation is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, IR, Strategy and M&A Officer Cazotto Andre Augusto purchased $465,795 worth of Pics, purchasing 49,500 shares at a cost of $9.41 each. Before this latest buy, Augusto purchased PICS at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $93,248 at an average of $11.37 per share. Pics is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. Augusto was up about 23.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PICS trading as high as $11.63 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: AUR, PICS

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