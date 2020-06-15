Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: CHNG, QDEL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Change Healthcare, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of CHNG, for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $1.2M. Investors can snag CHNG even cheaper than Eliasson did, with the stock trading as low as $10.23 at last check today -- that's 14.7% under Eliasson's purchase price. Change Healthcare Inc is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Eliasson purchased CHNG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $939,200 at an average of $13.42 per share.

And on Thursday, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased $801,670 worth of Quidel, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $160.33 each. Quidel is trading up about 10.4% on the day Monday. Bryant was up about 19.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with QDEL trading as high as $191.23 in trading on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.