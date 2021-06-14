Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ROP, REVG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Roper Technologies's Director, Richard F. Wallman, made a $906,500 buy of ROP, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $453.25 each. Wallman was up about 1.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ROP trading as high as $461.58 in trading on Monday. Roper Technologies is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And at REV Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Rodney M. Rushing who purchased 19,292 shares for a cost of $15.87 each, for a trade totaling $306,164. Before this latest buy, Rushing made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $301,165 shares for a cost of $17.98 a piece. REV Group is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Rushing is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.74.

