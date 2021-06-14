Markets
ROP

Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ROP, REVG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Roper Technologies's Director, Richard F. Wallman, made a $906,500 buy of ROP, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $453.25 each. Wallman was up about 1.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ROP trading as high as $461.58 in trading on Monday. Roper Technologies is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And at REV Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Rodney M. Rushing who purchased 19,292 shares for a cost of $15.87 each, for a trade totaling $306,164. Before this latest buy, Rushing made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $301,165 shares for a cost of $17.98 a piece. REV Group is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Rushing is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.74.

Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ROP, REVG
VIDEO: Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ROP, REVG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROP REVG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular