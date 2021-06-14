Markets
ALTO

Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ALTO, GBDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Alto Ingredients' Director, Gilbert E. Nathan, made a $244,246 buy of ALTO, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $6.11 each. Nathan was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ALTO trading as high as $6.52 in trading on Monday. Alto Ingredients is trading up about 5.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nathan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $442,646 shares at a cost of $5.56 each.

And on Thursday, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased $157,246 worth of Golub Capital BDC, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.72 each. Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC at 76 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $18.25M at an average of $13.11 per share. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday

Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ALTO, GBDC
VIDEO: Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ALTO, GBDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALTO GBDC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular