Monday 6/14 Insider Buying Report: ALTO, GBDC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Alto Ingredients' Director, Gilbert E. Nathan, made a $244,246 buy of ALTO, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $6.11 each. Nathan was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ALTO trading as high as $6.52 in trading on Monday. Alto Ingredients is trading up about 5.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nathan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $442,646 shares at a cost of $5.56 each.

And on Thursday, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased $157,246 worth of Golub Capital BDC, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.72 each. Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC at 76 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $18.25M at an average of $13.11 per share. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday

