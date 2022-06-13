Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Veracyte, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of VCYT, for a cost of $16.33 each, for a total investment of $980,094. Veracyte is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stapley in the past year.

And at Alphatec Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Paul Segal who purchased 71,329 shares for a cost of $7.18 each, for a total investment of $512,126. Before this latest buy, Segal made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $741,106 shares at a cost of $10.98 a piece. Alphatec Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Segal is in the green, up about 4.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.53.

VIDEO: Monday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: VCYT, ATEC

