Markets
FMNB

Monday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: FMNB, NGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Farmers National Banc, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of FMNB, at a cost of $14.83 each, for a total investment of $275,245. Farmers National Banc is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Muransky bought FMNB at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $642,784 at an average of $15.76 per share.

And at NGL Energy Partners, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer H. Michael Krimbill who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $1.85 each, for a total investment of $185,160. Before this latest buy, Krimbill bought NGL on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.84M at an average of $1.75 per share. NGL Energy Partners is trading down about 5.2% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can bag NGL at a price even lower than Krimbill did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.69 at last check today -- that's 8.7% under Krimbill's purchase price.

Monday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: FMNB, NGL
VIDEO: Monday 6/13 Insider Buying Report: FMNB, NGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FMNB NGL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular