As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Global Water Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of GWRS, for a cost of $12.07 each, for a total investment of $362,100. So far Cohn is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.45. Global Water Resources is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought GWRS at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.59M at an average of $13.40 per share.

And on Wednesday, EVP & Chief People Officer Joseph Anthony Reuter bought $308,619 worth of Stericycle, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $44.09 each. Stericycle is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Reuter was up about 3.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SRCL trading as high as $45.59 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, SRCL

