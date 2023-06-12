News & Insights

Markets
GWRS

Monday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, SRCL

June 12, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Global Water Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of GWRS, for a cost of $12.07 each, for a total investment of $362,100. So far Cohn is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.45. Global Water Resources is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought GWRS at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.59M at an average of $13.40 per share.

And on Wednesday, EVP & Chief People Officer Joseph Anthony Reuter bought $308,619 worth of Stericycle, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $44.09 each. Stericycle is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Reuter was up about 3.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SRCL trading as high as $45.59 at last check today.

Monday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, SRCL
VIDEO: Monday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, SRCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWRS
SRCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.