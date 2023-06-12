As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Chemours, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of CC, for a cost of $34.63 each, for a total investment of $265,300. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab CC at a price even lower than Newman did, with shares changing hands as low as $31.66 in trading on Monday which is 8.6% under Newman's purchase price. Chemours is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Newman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $249,978 shares for a cost of $32.63 a piece.

And also on Friday, Director Alain Attal purchased $224,000 worth of GameStop, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $22.40 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Attal in the past year. GameStop is trading up about 6.2% on the day Monday. So far Attal is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.16.

VIDEO: Monday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: CC, GME

