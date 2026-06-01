Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Annexon, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Muneer A. Satter purchased 613,497 shares of ANNX, at a cost of $5.41 each, for a total investment of $3.32M. So far Satter is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.92. Annexon is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Satter bought ANNX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.66M at an average of $3.73 per share.

And on Wednesday, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Benjamin Wood bought $1.03M worth of Cardinal Infrastructure Group, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $51.30 each. Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A Commo is trading up about 3.4% on the day Monday. So far Wood is in the green, up about 8.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $55.38.

VIDEO: Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, CDNL

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