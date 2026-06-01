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Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ADSK, L

June 01, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Autodesk's Director, Stacy J. Smith, made a $794,054 purchase of ADSK, buying 3,435 shares at a cost of $231.17 a piece. So far Smith is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $250.49. Autodesk is trading up about 7% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Director Dino Robusto purchased $523,700 worth of Loews, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $104.74 a piece. Before this latest buy, Robusto made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $527,200 shares for a cost of $105.44 each. Loews is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to bag L even cheaper than Robusto did, with shares trading as low as $102.17 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.5% under Robusto's purchase price.

Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ADSK, LVIDEO: Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ADSK, L

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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