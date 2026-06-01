As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Autodesk's Director, Stacy J. Smith, made a $794,054 purchase of ADSK, buying 3,435 shares at a cost of $231.17 a piece. So far Smith is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $250.49. Autodesk is trading up about 7% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Director Dino Robusto purchased $523,700 worth of Loews, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $104.74 a piece. Before this latest buy, Robusto made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $527,200 shares for a cost of $105.44 each. Loews is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to bag L even cheaper than Robusto did, with shares trading as low as $102.17 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.5% under Robusto's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ADSK, L

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